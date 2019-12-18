VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in VF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. 2,213,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

