Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 6.9%

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.63, 166,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 155,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTNR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Vertex Energy worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

