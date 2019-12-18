Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on January 15th

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.50. 1,277,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.48. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.33.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

