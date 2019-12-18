VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.64

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $52.50. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 187,925 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

