Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

VIGI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 5,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,132. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

