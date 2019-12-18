Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5985 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.15. 781,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $124.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

