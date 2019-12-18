ValuEngine Lowers Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) to Hold

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:QHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,046. Quorum Health has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.
Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.
Quorum Health Company Profile
Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.
