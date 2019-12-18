ValuEngine Lowers Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) to Hold

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:QHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,046. Quorum Health has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QHC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quorum Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 582.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 337.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

