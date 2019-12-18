ValuEngine Lowers HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to Sell

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HTCMY remained flat at $$47.85 on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

