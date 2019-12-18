ValuEngine Lowers HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to Sell

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
HTCMY remained flat at $$47.85 on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.
