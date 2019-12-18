Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) Shares Up 5.4%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.33, 439,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 241,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Valens Groworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

