USDQ (USDQ) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, USDQ has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $11,232.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00338693 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004451 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015792 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010793 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

