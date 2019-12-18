United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $366.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Muehlbauer bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,774,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 247.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,419 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 436,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

