U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Announces — Dividend of $0.08

U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

VEGN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899. U.S. Vegan Climate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.