TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $2.64. TSR shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 393 shares.

TSRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

