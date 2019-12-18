Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report sales of $104.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.46 million. Trupanion posted sales of $82.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $383.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $383.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.76 million, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $471.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 484,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.67 and a beta of 1.67. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $714,353 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Trupanion by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

