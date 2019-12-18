TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $75,868.00 and $170.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023328 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036450 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003906 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.02677362 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

