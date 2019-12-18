TrueFlip (TFL) Tops One Day Volume of $9,286.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $9,286.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

