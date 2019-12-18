TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.90 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, Bithumb and DragonEX. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $12.47 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.06226817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

