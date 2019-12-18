Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TIGT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 85.60 ($1.13). 350,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,876. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.73.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

In other news, insider David Warnock bought 170,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £139,623.04 ($183,666.19).

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.