Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. Trinity Place shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 59,019 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,611,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 660,135 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 87,719 shares during the last quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

