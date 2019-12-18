TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

