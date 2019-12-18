Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) received a C$16.00 price objective from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.03.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.51. 1,871,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.31 per share, with a total value of C$30,784.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,511,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,440,572.25. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $401,156.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

