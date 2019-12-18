Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.45

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 11306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKOMY. ValuEngine upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

