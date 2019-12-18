Todd R. Pedersen Sells 50,000 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 558,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.
Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Vivint Solar Company Profile
Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.
