Todd R. Pedersen Sells 50,000 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 558,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $16,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 86.9% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 654,896 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.