TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

