Tervita (TSE:TEV) Trading Down 0.7%

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.51, 27,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 29,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEV shares. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.99. The company has a market cap of $863.75 million and a PE ratio of -33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$606.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tervita Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

