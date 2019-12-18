TENA Price Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. TENA has a market cap of $125,308.00 and $6,174.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00186691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.01218142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.