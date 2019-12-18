Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives $94.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 315,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,675,275 shares of company stock valued at $401,301,937 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.