Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE:TCO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 177.4% during the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.