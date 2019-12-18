Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSM. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 7,628,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,664. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Numen Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

