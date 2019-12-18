T.F & J.H. Braime (LON:BMT) Shares Up 5.7%

T.F & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. (LON:BMT) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,999 ($26.30) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.34), 15 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,675.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,938.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

T.F & J.H. Braime Company Profile (LON:BMT)

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for T.F & J.H. Braime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.F & J.H. Braime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.