Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Achieves Market Cap of $539,246.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 1,612.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 2,162.6% higher against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $539,246.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00187291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.01184005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00120076 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,478,175 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

