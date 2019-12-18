Suretly (SUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $177.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $127,117.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00008135 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

