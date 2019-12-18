Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

SLGG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Jung acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $39,694.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,463 shares of company stock valued at $782,987.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $2,532,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

