Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunset Pacific Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunset Pacific Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.