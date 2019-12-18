SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Analysts expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to post $4.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.67 million and the lowest is $2.46 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $860,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 373.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $13.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $23.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.48 million, with estimates ranging from $9.84 million to $21.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 1,432.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.73%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMMT. TheStreet lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ SMMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

