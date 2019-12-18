Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 448,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $617,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,937.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

