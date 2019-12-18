Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.00 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 1,067,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,599. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

