Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Shares Up 1%

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.35), 321,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 200,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.32.

Get Starwood European Real Este Fin alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.