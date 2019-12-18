Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 19,848 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEF. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 804,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.