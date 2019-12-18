Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 19,848 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEF. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 804,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

