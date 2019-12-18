SportyCo Market Capitalization Reaches $50,713.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. SportyCo has a total market cap of $50,713.00 and $183.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, OKEx, ChaoEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00189903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01231613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00120978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Coinbe, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.