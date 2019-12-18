Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.84 ($1.30) and last traded at A$1.84 ($1.30), 40,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.82 ($1.29).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 million and a PE ratio of 37.45.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

