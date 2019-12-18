SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.98 and last traded at $71.98, approximately 97 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $344,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

