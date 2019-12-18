Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 2.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35, 15,084,792 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 19,005,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 176.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,512,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 966,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 384,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $186,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

