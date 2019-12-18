Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $3.41. Sinopharm shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 4,790 shares traded.

About Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

