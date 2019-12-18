Silent Notary Market Cap Achieves $182,122.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $182,122.00 and $10,388.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

