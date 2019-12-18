ShowHand Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $20,379.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00187296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.01221922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00119252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

