ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.59 Million

Analysts expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to report $942.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $936.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.06 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $715.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Mizuho cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.45.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.65 on Tuesday, hitting $276.14. 1,925,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,380.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.34.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,316.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,745.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,991. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $133,017,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

