Sentinel Price Hits $0.0008 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $31,258.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

