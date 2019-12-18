SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEMG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of SemGroup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

SEMG stock remained flat at $$15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. SemGroup has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.60.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -994.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemGroup in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 31.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

