Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $2.38 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.06002007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027339 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, RightBTC, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

